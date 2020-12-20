Release remaining Nigerian children: UN

A man reacts as he reunites with his son who was among those kidnapped in Katsina. Pic/AFP

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the release of abducted children in Nigeria.

Through a statement attributable to his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq, the UN chief welcomed the release on December 17 of some of the children who had been abducted from a secondary school in Katsina State, Nigeria, on December 11.

More than 300 schoolboys were reportedly missing for nearly a week, after an attack on the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State. The Nigerian military rescued 344 of them.

Guterres commended "the swift action" taken by the Nigerian authorities and called for "the immediate release" of those who remain abducted, said the statement.

