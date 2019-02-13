Reliance Defence spokesperson: Purported email has no link to Rafale deal

national

Reliance Defence says proposed MoU cited by Congress President Rahul Gandhi referred to Airbus helicopters

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Reliance Defence on Tuesday said the "proposed MoU" mentioned in a purported email cited by Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his fresh allegations on the Rafale deal was a reference to its cooperation with Airbus Helicopter and had "no connection" with the fighter jet contract.

Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "treason" and violating the Official Secrets Act by acting as Anil Ambani's "middleman" in the Rafale jet contract, citing an email to claim the businessman was aware of the deal days before India and France signed it.

"Purported email being referred by the Congress party is regarding the discussion between Airbus and Reliance Defence regarding Civil & Defence Helicopter Programs under Make in India," a Reliance Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

Gandhi released to the media an email dated March 28, 2015 purportedly written by Airbus Executive Nicolas Chamussy to three recipients with the subject line 'Ambani'.

He claimed the email showed Ambani visited then French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's office and mentioned an "MoU in preparation and the intention to sign during the PM visit (to France)".

'Pre-planned loot'

Nawab Malik,

NCP national spokesperson

'It is a pre-planned loot of the country's money. Modi was the main person who has done everything. And Anil Ambani was working on behalf of Modi'

Rahul Gandhi,

Congress president

'This is a breach of the Official Secrets Act. The prime minister who is the only other person who knows about the deal has informed Anil Ambani about the deal'

Arun Jaitley,

Union minister

'In relation to the Rafale deal where thousands of crores of public money has been saved, a new falsehood is manufactured on a daily basis. The latest is in relation to the present CAG and his participation in the decision-making process of Rafale'

