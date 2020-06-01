Reliance Entertainment's head honcho Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for COVID-19

Over the weekend, Shibasish Sarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer- Content, Digital and Gaming at Reliance Entertainment, was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. He is said to be under observation.

According to a source close to Sarkar, the senior executive at the production house was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on Saturday after he developed fever. However, they didn't reveal when Sarkar got his test results. "He tested positive for COVID-19. He is recovering and his fever has gone down," the insider told PTI.

Sarkar on Thursday participated in a webinar where he talked about Reliance Entertainment's two upcoming releases, Sooryavanshi and 83, which stand delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. He reaffirmed that 83 and Sooryavanshi will have a theatrical release.

