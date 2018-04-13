Reliance Infra bags three packages of Mumbai Metro Line 4

Reliance Infrastructure Limited had participated in the tender for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for five packages in a joint venture with ASTALDI S.P.A, Italy

Mumbai Metro Representational picture

Reliance Infrastructure Limited EPC has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for three packages worth Rs 1,584 crore for the construction of Mumbai Metro for the North-South Metro-4 corridor, which will run between Kasarwadavali in Thane and Wadala, a company statement said here on Friday.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited had participated in the tender for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for five packages in a joint venture with ASTALDI S.P.A, Italy.

The scope of work includes, part design and construction of elevated viaduct and elevated stations (excluding architectural finishing and pre-engineered steel roof structure of stations) of Line - 4 Corridor (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) of Mumbai Metro Rail Project of MMRDA. This includes entry and exit structures of the stations, the statement said.

"Our strong credentials in Metro works are borne out by the successful execution of Mumbai Metro Line-1 comprising 11.4 km elevated viaduct, 11 elevated stations, Western Railway line crossing at Andheri and depot constructed at DN Nagar, which is one of the complex depots ever constructed," said Arun Gupta, CEO, Reliance Infrastructure EPC.

"Winning three packages of Mumbai Metro Line-4 further strengthens Reliance Infrastructure Limited's bona fide to lead in construction of urban transportation systems. The company is well positioned in emerging Metro Rail market and poised to capture a sizable share," he added.

The consortium of Reliance Infrastructure Limited and ASTALDI was awarded 'Package-8' on the Metro-4 corridor which is from Central Harbour suburbs Wadala to Chembur comprising 6.4 km elevated viaduct, six elevated stations and two railway crossings first at Priyadarshini Park and second at Amarmahal Junction, ‘Package-10 which is from Gandinagar junction to Bhandup Sonapur on LBS road comprising 6.7 km elevated viaduct and six elevated stations, and 'Package 12' from Kapurbawdi to Kasarvadavali in Thane comprising 6.8 km elevated viaduct and six stations on the same line.

The 32.32-km-long Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro will connect Wadala in central Mumbai with the neighbouring Thane district via the Eastern Express highway. According to MMRDA, the Metro Corridor will lead to development around it. The corridor will provide more North-South rail connectivity, and reduce the burden on the suburban rail network.

The statement said: "Reliance Infrastructure Limited is keenly pursuing project opportunities worth around Rs 2 lakh crore to increase its EPC order book to Rs 50,000 crore by FY19."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever