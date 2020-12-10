Relief! Exams only on portion covered for FYJC students

Education department wants to focus on studentsÃ¢Â€Â™ understanding which will form the base for board exams. Representation pic

In good news and relief for FYJC students, the state education department is working on tweaking the evaluation pattern to reduce stress on students, considering that their academic year has started late. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday revealed the department’s plan to focus on completing the syllabus, but having evaluations only for a limited portion.

The FYJC (First Year Junior College) admissions concluded on Tuesday after the longest ever delay amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Maratha reservation issue which is under litigation at the Supreme Court.

The state education department’s new evaluation pattern will aim to gauge students’ understanding of the subject without putting them under too much stress, especially when they have only three months in hand.

"Considering that next year we have the board exam, the plan cannot be delayed anymore. At the same time, it is also important to note that this year is the base for the exam. We have already cut down on the curriculum considering the delay and online learning, too, has begun. We will focus on developing a liberal form of assessment as the focus will be to ensure that the curriculum is completed," said Gaikwad.

Also Read: Maharashtra begins free tutorials for FYJC students amid admission row

She continued, "This batch is likely to get January to March for studies. We have to ensure that studies don’t get compromised. We are planning a meeting soon to decide on having exams only for a limited portion. The focus is on completing the syllabus and ensuring that students understand all topics."

After a delayed start due to the pandemic, the admissions were held up further due to a September 9 Supreme Court order in the Maratha reservation issue. It took nearly three months for the admissions to resume.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news