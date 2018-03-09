Relief for Hadiya, as Supreme Court upholds her marriage
The apex court set aside the high court order annulling her marriage to a Muslim man Shafin Jahan
Hadiya leaves SC in New Delhi after a hearing last year. File pic
In a relief to Kerala-based Hadiya, an alleged victim of love jihad, the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the high court order annulling her marriage to a Muslim man. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, however, said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) might continue its investigation in the matter.
The apex court had in August last year asked the NIA to probe the case of conversion and marriage of Hadiya, as the agency claimed a "pattern" was emerging in Kerala. The matter came to the fore when Shafin Jahan, Hadiya's husband, had challenged a Kerala High Court order annulling his marriage with her and sending the woman to her parents' custody.
On November 27 last year, the apex court had freed Hadiya from her parents' custody and sent her to college to pursue her studies, even as she had pleaded that she should be allowed to go with her husband. The high court had in May last year annulled the marriage terming it as an instance of 'love jihad', following which Jahan had approached the apex court.
Nov 27,2017
The apex court freed Hadiya from her parents' custody
As the 'love-jihad' case unfolds
May 24, 2017: Kerala HC declares "null and void" the marriage of 24-year-old Hadiya, a Muslim convert
Aug 4: SC seeks reply of NIA and Kerala govt on a plea of Shafin Jahan challenging HC order annulling his marriage with Hadiya
Aug 10: NIA moves the apex court seeking an order to probe various aspects of Jahan's plea
Aug 16: SC orders NIA to probe the case of conversion
Sep 20: Plea in SC seeking recall of its order directing the NIA to investigate the case
Oct 7: Kerala govt tells SC that Muslim marriage case didn't warrant NIA probe
Oct 30: SC asks Hadiya's father to produce her on November 27
Nov 22: SC refuses urgent hearing for in-camera proceedings
Nov 23: NIA files status report of probe in SC
Nov 27: SC frees Hadiya from her parents' custody
Jan 23, 2018: SC makes it clear that NIA cannot probe the marital status of the couple
Feb 20: Hadiya files affidavit in the apex court saying she had willingly converted to Islam
Mar 7: Hadiya's father files affidavit in SC claiming that his efforts prevented his daughter from being transported to "extremist-controlled territories" of Syria
Mar 8: SC restores Hadiya's marriage with Shafin Jahan
Might move review plea in SC: Hadiya's father
K M Asokan, father of alleged love jihad victim Hadiya, on Thursday said he would consider moving a review petition in the Supreme Court against its judgment setting aside a Kerala High Court order annulling her marriage with a Muslim man. "Will consider filing a review petition," he told the media, reacting to the ruling by the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. He said his daughter's marriage with Shafin Jahan was an
act of "adjustment" done by a group.
