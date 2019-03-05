Religious bullying: Please save our children, urge social media users

national

Bullying among students on the basis of religion has been happening forever, some netizens pointed out

Following mid-day's report last week highlighting the harassment faced by some Muslim students in the wake of Indo-Pak tensions, many took to social media to express their angst and offer suggestions to keep the young away from the religious hatred.

Securing children from religion-based prejudice after the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy is a task that needs our urgent attention, most social media

users believe.

Here are some voices from the web:

Tweet talk

AshGetsItRight

@Ashearly:

How sad is this; as a youngster, my parents encouraged me to watch news, debates and current affairs but now I have to do the exact opposite with my kid.

Kalpesh Joshi

@tycoon72:

It has more to do with what you teach your child at home.

Asma K

@AKadrii:

In other news, both of my kids were asked to go to Pakistan today in school. The teen ignored but the little one reacted somewhat. Both heartbroken.

Jaspreet Singh

@jaspreet20:

Not talking to kids and asking them to go to their room is not the answer. They talk to other kids in schools, some of their parents watch war mongering channels. Hence sit with them, try and explain them and ensure there's no hatred in their innocent minds

Nvania

@Nvania:

Are you joking?! I'm going to love watching news together with my 5-yr old! And, yes, I got told a lot to go "back to Pakistan" when I was a kid. Learned how to overcome parochialism & return love instead.

Ranjit Rajan

@RanjitRajanDr:

Sad! Unfortunately, in many households, elders badmouth people of other religions & make sweeping generalisations. Children grow up hearing this & learn to hate others. This used to be hush-hush earlier; now it is being done openly, brazenly. Our TV channels & SM made it kosher.

Facebook

Nalini Taneja

Schools should be more alert in times like these and should engage with students on matters so crucial for their emotional and intellectual development. Alas! Many school management-managementers too would have been influenced or been part of the bigotry that surrounds us.

Riann Vaz

I thought only the uneducated - which forms a majority of the population - behaved this way. How nice to find out that even education can't cure this kind of blind belief and dumbness. And Indians are known to be smart.

Amit Shaw

Religion in the root cause for most of the horrors of the world. It's done more harm than good. Take away religion from people and there will be no cause to fight. This post won't even exist.

Bhawna Singh

I want to say sorry to my fellow countrymen who have all the right to live in this country, and I condemn this fascist and RSS culture which has been prevailing for the past 4-5 years. It's time for them to go back in their moles.

Sandra Saldanha

Cheap politics is the order of the day with these bigots.

Avinash Nikash

It is our responsibility to teach our children that few radical Islamists don't represent the entire religion. At the same time, we need to understand that few incidents don't mean that India is intolerant for minorities. Such news spread discontent amongst all.

Suhaib Sherwani

Very sad and worrying. The evil that bothers us today is likely to multiply in future. We have failed our next generation.

Kulsum Shah

We as citizens need to correct this humongous wrong ASAP. Remember these children are our future citizens. Even our adults need to be education. Is this what we hope and aspire for from our future citizens?

