Religious minority tag for Lingayats a poll gimmick: BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa

BS Yeddyurappa is a Lingayat strongman and BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls



People belonging to Veershaiva Community protest against the separate Lingayat religion, which the Karnataka government approved on Monday. Pic/PTI

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said the state government's move to grant religious minority status to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community was an "election gimmick" and accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of dividing people on emotional issues. Yeddyurappa is a Lingayat strongman and BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.



Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa

He also sought to know the need to rake up the issue of minority tag when the UPA government had rejected the separate religious status to Lingayats. "Siddaramaiah is dividing society on emotional issues. There is not just one Lingayat-Veerashaiva...The move to give religion tag to Lingayats is an election gimmick. It is an attempt to mislead people," Yeddyurappa told the media.

The state BJP chief clarified his party's stand on the contentious issue, saying the decision taken by the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha would be binding on it.

