Religious schools can't turn away gay students: Australia PM

international

His comments came after days of controversy over the leaked recommendations of a review into religious freedoms

Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday said that religious schools will be prevented from expelling students on the basis of their sexuality under new laws to be introduced by his government.

His comments came after days of controversy over the leaked recommendations of a review into religious freedoms. "Our government does not support expulsion of students from religious non-state schools on the basis of their sexuality," Morrison, who leads the centre-right Liberal-National coalition, said in a statement.

The Prime Minister said that to address "anxiety" and "confusion", he will take action to ensure amendments were introduced as soon as possible.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever