Relish delicious Raan and bharleli kombdi like no other

sunday-mid-day

Popular demand for Pune-based caterer's raan and bharleli kombdi brings his service to Mumbai

Bharleli kombdi

The secret to Pune-based caterer Sharadchandra Bagde's food is marination. So much so that it's what he named his catering service after. "Marinare means marination in Italian," he says. "Unless the meat is marinated for good 12 hours, I will not sell it to gourmands. If someone calls me last minute, no matter how dear the customer is, I do not deliver meat. In most hotels, the meat is boiled and kept for an hour max before immersing it in masala."

Bagde earned his stars as a chef in food-crazy Pune by cooking up a storm in his kitchen. A structural engineer for almost two decades, he became a full-time home chef in 2014. Thanks to him, many intimate family dinners and big corporate feasts in Pune have tasted better since. His raan (Rs 1,500 for 1 kilo) and bharleli kombdi (a whole-roast chicken stuffed with mutton kheema; between Rs 600 and Rs 1,200) are among his most popular dishes.



Sharadchandra Bagde. Pic/Vishal Kale

"I marinate the mutton three times. It is a recipe I have developed and can boast about. Nobody in Pune can make raan as good as I do." He prepares chicken curry and biryani with akhadi masala. Akhad, also known as ashad, is a navratre observed in June and July. "I've developed this masala over one year and will not reveal its ingredients to anyone, not even on my grave."

Bagde's love for seafood and meat goes back to his childhood. "I was brought up in a joint family of 18, and we were all food enthusiasts. Every time I would go to a new city and try a new cuisine, I would return home to add my twist to their dishes. That's how my cooking evolved, and thankfully, only got better."

When he first started his catering service, it took a while to draw attention. "I used to make only Rs 6,000 per month. But given the fact that my inspiration were my mother Uma and wife Kruti, who are awesome cooks, I knew the business would gain momentum eventually." His personalised recipes made his service stand out. "I put curry leaves in paneer or use Kerala-style cooking in Awadhi chicken. I keep experimenting with food."

Since November 2018, he has also started taking orders from customers in Mumbai, and uses Volvo buses or cool cabs to deliver. "I get frequent requests from Vashi, Nerul, Byculla and Bandra. All they need to do is go to the nearest bus station, where these vehicles halt, and pick up their order. We pack everything so awesomely that no food ever goes bad."

To order from Marinare,

Call on 9766122330.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates