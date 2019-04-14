Relive the '90s with singing sensation Kumar Sanu

television

Kumar Sanu

The popular live singing reality show, Rising Star 3, is an entertaining music reality show and has found a place in the hearts of the viewers. The show has bestowed maximum power in the hands of the audience, who can support their favourite contestants through live voting. India recently chose their top 17 contestants. While the 17 celebrate their achievement, they will be joined by evergreen singer Kumar Sanu to commemorate their accomplishment.

Known as the '90s singing sensation, Kumar Sanu will take viewers back to that era with some music and fun. Contestants will sing a medley of all his popular songs and give him a grand welcome. Not just that, Kumar Sanu will also get a surprise from the mothers of the contestants, who are a huge fan of him. They will be donning red duppattas and will be seen dancing on the superhit song 'Laal Dupatte Wali'.

Also, it is said that Kumar Sanu admires the all-girl band Konkan Kanya, and will join them for a performance. Neeti Mohan will also have a fan moment and will share the stage with him to sing the romantic song 'Kuch Na Kaho' from the movie 1942 A Love Story. To further spread the melody of his voice, and to poke fun at Diljit, Kumar Sanu will sing 'Do Dil Mil Gaye Hai' for the new love birds on the show Diljit Singh and Amruta.

The episode will have oodles of entertainment and fun, along with some soulful performances from the top 17. Next week onwards, the gala phase will begin where the contestants will bring out their best with double the energy, style and motivation to get a step closer to winning the title of the show.

