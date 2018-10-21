Remeber 90s show Hip Hip Hurray? Here's how the cast looks now

television

The iconic show Hip Hip Hurray has completed 20 years since it first aired in 1998

If you grew up in the '90s, you might remember the TV show, Hip Hip Hurray. The iconic show has completed 20 years since it first aired in 1998. It showcased a bunch of 12th-grade students from DeNobili High School dealing with peer pressure, teenage problems, drug abuse, love troubles, and academic stress.

The cast included Purab Kohli, Shveta Salve, Samantha Tremayne, Vishal Malhotra, Kishwer Merchant, Mehul Nisar, Rushad Rana, Peeya Rai Chowdhary, Suchitra Pillai, Vinay Pathak, Nauheed Cyrusi, Sharokh Barucha, Zafar Karachiwala and Pamela Mukerjee among others. It was directed by Nupur Asthana. She says, "I feel blessed and shocked at the same time that people still remember the show so fondly and that younger generation also find it relevant. That it still resonates with youngsters is heart-warming."

