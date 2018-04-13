Remedian rink hockey, football tournaments

The Remedian Sports Club, Poinsur, Kandivli (W) will be conducting its annual rink hockey and rink football tournaments at the Our Lady of Remedy School ground



Representational picture

The hockey tournament will be held from April 22 to 26, while the football event will be held from April 28 to May 5. For details contact Renwick D'Souza (9769736557) or Augustine Mascarenhas (9821422223) or Myrin D'Mello (9821136036).

