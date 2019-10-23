Remember Deepika Padukone spoke about her dark romantic film? The details are out!

Deepika Padukone, who's often known for her tender and piquant roles, is all set to enter the space of dark and edgy romance. At the Mumbai Film Festival recently, she spoke about how she has signed a romantic film that belongs to the space of noir. Bollywood Bubble now has spilled the beans on the project. This film will be produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shakun Batra. Further details about the project are awaited.

We are excited because of two reasons. First, the leading actress herself. As aforementioned, she has established her career in roles that require her to look gorgeous and infuse all her charm and aura to her characters. This would be the first time she'll veer into a space that would give her a massive opportunity to expand her horizons as an artist. Padukone is a good actor, but her celluloid persona has often overpowered her prowess as an actor, except in Piku. And this could be another such film and character.

The other reason to look forward to is director Shakun Batra. He has made two films so far, and both have had an immensely gripping impact on the audiences. If Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu was a restrained take on one-sided love, Kapoor & Sons was a stimulating portrayal of a dysfunctional family and its complications and complexes. Batra takes a subject that's as old as the hills, and infuses his nuances as a filmmaker and breathes imagination and freshness to it. The twain should collaborate well!

Coming to Johar, he too, as a producer, is narrating subjects that are diametrically different from each other. He's all set to back films like Gunjan Saxena, Shershaah, Brahmastra, Takht (which he also directs), Good Newwz and Sooryavanshi. Who said only actors and directors can be versatile?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates