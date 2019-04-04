Remember Mayoori Kango? The Papa Kehte Hain actress joins Google India

bollywood

Papa Kehte Hain actress Mayoori Kango has joined search giant Google India as its Head of Industry - Agency Business.

Mayoori Kango, who is best remembered for her role in Mahesh Bhatt's Papa Kehte Hain (1996) which starred Jugal Hansraj, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Tiku Talsania, Reema Lagoo among others, has now joined Google India as its Head of Industry - Agency Business.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Saeed Akhtar Mirza's Naseem (1995), has done several films in Bollywood till 2009 left showbiz for the cooperate world. Previously, Mayoori worked as the managing director of Performics. Resultrix, part of the Publicis Groupe. She has also worked with Digitas as associate director, media and Zenith as Chief Digital Officer. She has worked in many films like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Betaabi, Badal. She has worked with a lot of big names from Bollywood like Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Arshad Warsi, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji, Govinda among others. She also worked on television with Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kittie Party, Kkusum, Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny, among other shows.

Mayoori Kango has done her schooling from Saint Xavier's Aurangabad and went to Deogiri college in Aurangabad. On the personal front, she is married an NRI named Aditya Dhillon on 28 December 2003, in Aurangabad. According to Times Now, the actress later moved to New York with her husband and got an MBA in marketing and finance from City University of New York-Baruch College - Zicklin School of Business. She worked in the US from 2004 till 2012. Mayoori returned to India and settled down in Gurgaon after her son was born.

