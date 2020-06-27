Remember Shraddha Kapoor's mesmerising song Teri Galiyan? It completes six years today

One can never forget Shraddha Kapoor's remarkable singing debut with the song 'Teri Galliyan' from 2014 film Ek Villain, which released 6 years ago today on the 27th of June, where she entranced and audience with her enticing vocals. She had graced the audience with an unplugged version of the song which struck the perfect chords and notes to resonate with the strings of the audience's hearts.

At the time when the song had released, with Shraddha's enchanting vocal, the audience could not stop raving about it and even now the audience still has the song in their playlists. A testimony to that fact would be that whenever Shraddha goes on stage or live on her social media, the fans ask her to sing "Teri Galliyan". The unplugged version of the song has indeed become evergreen all owed to the actress's mesmeric vocals.

Shraddha is truly a mesmerizing singer and has proven that time and again with her hit songs! The audience eagerly awaits to hear more tracks sung by the actress.

Apart from singing, the multi-talented and beautiful actress has also brought to life numerous distinctive characters in films and has also made the audience move with her gripping dance moves. She will be bedazzling the audience, playing a role in a Luv Ranjan directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor next and she will surely emerge successfully!

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Malang 2, a Mohit Suri film. On the other hand, she also has a film with Ranbir Kapoor coming up that has been directed by Luv Ranjan. This film will release on March 26 next year.

