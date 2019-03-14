Remember Style actress Tara Deshpande? Here's what she is upto

bollywood

Well, there's good news for her fans as Tara Deshpande recently put up a post about how she's writing a sequel to her 1999 book 50 and Done

Shakti Kapoor and Tara Deshpande/picture courtesy: YouTube

There's lots happening for the author and former actor Tara Deshpande, who has been quiet for a while now, at least as far as writing is concerned. Well, there's good news for her fans as she recently put up a post about how she's writing a sequel to her 1999 book 50 and Done, besides working on a new version of the title.

"I wrote 50 and Done in 1999 at the cusp of the millennium. It was my first book and a collection of short stories and verse. It was set in the Bombay of the '90s and was dedicated to my father who was killed in a road accident at 49, a few days before his 50th birthday. He was on a mission in the Dominican Republic to help victims of mine bombs by teaching locals the Jaipur foot technology. The revised edition will have the same stories and a few new ones. The sequel will bring back some of these characters in the Mumbai of 2020," she told this diarist.



Tara Deshpande's recent picture

For the unversed, Tara Deshpande played the role of an antagonist in the film, Style, opposite Shakti Kapoor. The actress was seen portraying the character of Nikki Malhotra. In the short span of her career, Tara has been a part of the films like Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin (1997), Bada Din (1998), Bombay Boys (1998), Tapish (2000) and a few more.

On the professional front, Tara Deshpande published her first book at the age of 23, Fifty and Done (Harper Collins). Before entering Bollywood, she was a model and MTV VJ, and also a stage artist. She played Begum Sumroo in Alyque Padamsee's play of the same name. Her latest book, A Sense for Spice: Recipes and Stories from a Konkan Kitchen (Westland Publishers 2012) has become a best seller.

Also View: 20 Bollywood actresses from the 1990s who failed to make it big

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates