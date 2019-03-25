Remembering Geoffrey Bawa

things-to-do

The intent of this session is to examine his influence on the country's architecture and the legacy that he left behind from a South Asian point of view

Geoffrey Bawa

When we look at some of the pioneers who have influenced architecture in South Asia, Sri Lankan legend Geoffrey Bawa's name is always held in high esteem.

Now, a talk titled Beyond Bawa: Tropical Modernism in Architecture Today, will bring four speakers together to discuss the 40-year long legacy of the icon who is often referred to as The Grand Old Man of Sri Lankan Architecture. The intent of this session is to examine his influence on the country's architecture and the legacy that he left behind from a South Asian point of view.

The panel consists of professor Ed Hollis from the University of Edinburgh who practised architecture in Sri Lanka with Bawa; Robert Verrijt from The Netherlands, who worked in Sri Lanka at a time when he could get an insider's perspective on the work of Geoffrey Bawa; architect and photographer Alan Abraham, and editor Sanhita Sinha Chowdhury.

On Today, 6 pm to 8 pm AT Essar House, 11, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Colony, Mahalaxmi.

Call 9769937710

RSVP avidlearning.in

Free

