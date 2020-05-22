Remembering heroes on Vijay Diwas, Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India eyes December release

Ajay Devgn had booked the Independence Day window for the release of Bhuj: The Pride of India. However, with less than three months to go and the last schedule pending, it seems unlikely that the war drama will be able to honour its date with the audience. Fortunately, the makers are armed with plan B — they are now eyeing a mid-December release to coincide with the 49th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. After all, the 13-day war provides the backdrop for the Abhishek Dudhaiya-directed venture, which narrates how Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron leader Vijay Karnik and his team had reconstructed the IAF airbase in Bhuj after it was destroyed by the Pakistani army.

A trade source reveals, "A week-long stint that includes filming some action sequences featuring Ajay Devgn, is left. Initially, the makers were toying with the idea of releasing it on January 26 next year, but then realised that Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory in the 1971 war, is celebrated on December 16. It is only fitting that a retelling of a chapter from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war arrive at the theatres around the same time."



Incidentally, Devgn's other offering, Maidaan, was slated to hit the marquee on December 11. Considering the football drama is far from the finish line, the actor may well utilise the weekend to bring the Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha starrer to the big screen. "Maidaan will be ready for release only in 2021. The makers were also contemplating a Diwali release for Bhuj, but decided against it because so many big-ticket projects are vying for the slot," adds the source.



Trade analyst Atul Mohan says, "Films that open in the last month of the year tend to do roaring business. It will be a wise move to release the film in December."

T-Series, the production house backing the project, remained unavailable for comment.

