Remembering Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 72nd birth anniversary

To mark Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 72nd birth anniversary today (October 13), composer duo Salim-Sulaiman presents their rendition of the legend's well-known qawwali, Allah hu. Says Salim, "We have grown up listening to his songs. He is a huge inspiration to the entire music fraternity across the world. We are celebrating the Ustad's birthday by singing his most-loved qawwali and will release it via Merchant Records." Adds Sulaiman, "He was widely acclaimed for his spiritual charisma. This is our ode to the sufi legend. For those who cannot understand the lyrics, the joy in the music is overwhelming."

Born on October 13, 1948, as Pervez Fateh Ali Khan, he was primarily a singer of qawwali, the devotional music of the Sufis. Nushrat belonged to the Patiala Gharana extending the 600-year old Qawwali tradition of his family. Khan is widely credited with introducing Qawwali music to international audiences. The singer died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 49 on August 16, 1997.

