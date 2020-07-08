Remembering Raza

Considered to be the point of all creation in Indian philosophy, the "bindu" greatly defined the work of Sayed Haider (SH) Raza, so much so that it could well be his trademark; a recurrent answer to the question, "What do you think of when you think of Raza?"

Today, Saffronart's two-day auction titled Raza: The Bindu and Beyond will open virtually, featuring 33 lots by the artist. What's more? The collection comprises watercolours, French gestural landscapes as well as geometric abstractions centred on the bindu that chart his personal and artistic progress. Highlights from the sale include his palette signed and dated "RAZA/ 04" on the lower right and on the reverse side, signed, dated and inscribed "RAZA/ Atelier Charonne/ PARIS/ 2002-2004".

Another pick is a lovely untitled watercolour painting of a rural farming scene done on paperboard that was made during the artist's formative years.

Till July 9

Log on to saffronart.com

