Remo D'Souza: I am glad that the Dance+ family is expanding

Star Plus dance reality show Dance+ is back with its 5th season and we cannot be more excited about it. The previous seasons saw 3 captains – Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Shakti Mohan, but this year with Shakti Mohan not being a part of the show – new captains Suresh Mukund and Karishma Chavan have joined the team.

Dance+ is known for pure dancing and the honesty with which the contestants perform. With more captains on board, we can't even imagine the level of dance we will get to witness this year. Commenting on this, Super Judge Remo D'Souza says, "We are a family and we have been living this way for the past 4 years. It is very unfortunate that Shakti won't be joining us this season due to prior commitments and also because she has been traveling for work. This was the reason why she couldn't be a part of Dance+ 5."

He adds, "This year we will be having not one, but two more mentors (total 4), who will be fighting for the title. It is actually good for us, as we are only increasing the family, so I am happy about it. She is very much still a part of the family but will not be able to make it this season. I am very happy about these new captains who have come on board."

