Remo D'Souza on Race 3: Will never work on a half-baked script

Remo D'Souza says he has been left scarred by the harsh criticism of Salman Khan's Race 3

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3

Though Salman Khan's Race 3 earned decent moolah at the box office, its director is not happy. Rather, Remo D'Souza was left scarred by the criticism and trolls against the action thriller. He admitted that Race 3 had glitches and opened up on the lessons he learnt from the multi-starrer thriller.

Said Remo, "I learnt two important things after Race 3. Firstly, never work on a half-baked script, work on the script much harder before you roll the camera. Secondly, I have learnt to put my foot down when it's needed, especially when creative differences happen. One can argue till one level, but not after that... so then, it's better to put your foot down."



Remo D'Souza

He added, "Looking at the commercial success of Race 3, I should be feeling happy, isn't it? When I signed the film, I knew that it's a commercial film, so a good box office collection is all the project aimed for. But my heart broke when the film faced trolls and the audience made fun of it on the Internet."

D'Souza said, "I am a creative person. I am emotional and sensitive. I cannot take those trolls so sportingly to say 'I don't care'. I do care, of course, those trolls affected my mind."

Remo D'Souza is now gearing up for the new season of the dance reality show, Dance Plus.

