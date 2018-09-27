Remo D'Souza puts his film on hold for Dance Plus 4

bollywood

Remo D'Souza says he has postponed his film project for upcoming dance reality show Dance Plus 4

Remo D'Souza

Filmmaker Remo D'Souza says he has postponed his film project for upcoming dance reality show "Dance Plus 4". D'Souza will be seen judging the Star Plus show.

"I have kept my projects on hold and will begin shooting in January for my movie since 'Dance PLus' came along," D'Souza said in a statement. Comedienne Sugandha Mishra will be seen hosting the show along with Raghav Juyal. It will go on air on October 6.

