Remo D'souza: Sushant Singh Rajput was always full of life

By Remo D'souza

Sushant was always full of life. I was surprised he did not win the season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4' because he was simply the best there.

I cannot digest the news of his death. It is too disturbing. He had everything. After participating in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', he had come to my show 'Dance Plus' to promote his film 'Chhichhore'.

He always had this complaint, whenever he met me: 'Why don't you cast me in ABCD?' I would say, 'definitely, I will cast you'. He was a good actor, good dancer and good looking. Of course, I would have done a film with him.

I don't know the reason why he did that (refers to the fact that Sushant was found hanging at his residence). But taking your own life is not done. You are taking a part of others' lives, too -- all the people who love you.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever