Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle's Karva Chauth surprise is aww-dorable! See photo

Two years ago, Remo D'Souza had inked his wife Lizelle's name on his back

Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle has tattooed his name on her wrist, ahead of Karva Chauth tomorrow. She sprung a surprise by landing up on the set of his dance show, Dance+4, on which he is the super judge. The two have been married for more than 20 years.

Two years ago, Remo had inked her name on his back. Lizelle says, "I thought it would be great to reciprocate this gesture on Karva Chauth." And we thought the feasting hubby gives the fasting wife a gift on the festive occasion. Perhaps the Race 3 director has lined up a surprise as well.



Remo D'Souza and Lizelle D'Souza

Though Remo's last directorial venture Race 3 earned decent moolah at the box office, he was not happy. Rather, D'Souza was left scarred by the criticism and trolls against the action thriller. He had admitted that Race 3 had glitches and opened up on the lessons he learnt from the multi-starrer thriller.

Said Remo, "I learnt two important things after Race 3. Firstly, never work on a half-baked script, work on the script much harder before you roll the camera. Secondly, I have learnt to put my foot down when it's needed, especially when creative differences happen. One can argue till one level, but not after that... so then, it's better to put your foot down."

He added, "Looking at the commercial success of Race 3, I should be feeling happy, isn't it? When I signed the film, I knew that it's a commercial film, so a good box office collection is all the project aimed for. But my heart broke when the film faced trolls and the audience made fun of it on the Internet."

D'Souza said, "I am a creative person. I am emotional and sensitive. I cannot take those trolls so sportingly to say 'I don't care'. I do care, of course, those trolls affected my mind."

