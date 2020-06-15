Remove shame in seeking help: Doctors

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has put the spotlight on mental health. The actor's suicide has sent shock waves simply because outwardly, he had all the trappings of success. A great house in Bandra, a clutch of films awaiting release, acclaimed movies behind him, and a lifetime of promise stretching out over many years.

Public face

Psychiatrist Dr Anjali Chhabria said, "We know the celebrity and star, but how much do we know about the human being? Not many can look or even have access to the person behind that public persona."

She added, "The stigma of mental illness is eroding, but it has not vanished. When a person is a celebrity, there may be slightly more hesitation that someone feels in nudging him towards seeking professional help for a problem." The doctor added that it was inevitable the death would trigger speculation for a long time, "but we need to take away only the message that seek help, and in this way prevent a possible 'copycat suicide' or suicides. Actors, with their huge arc of fame especially amongst the young, can influence not just in life, but death, too."

Stigma persists

It is the loneliness of the outwardly achiever that may never be apparent, "they may hide their sadness behind a smile, in some cases, a smile for the cameras," said Dr Jalpa Bhuta, consultant psychiatrist at a number of city hospitals. Dr Bhuta added, "Mental health awareness has increased, but this is academic. The situation on the ground needs to change, too. I have noticed that even amongst medical doctors, I see a reluctance to approach a mental health practitioner. People think, "Am I mentally weak? Why do I need an emotional crutch? Depression and anxiety are brushed off, even among the highly educated, so what does one expect from others?"

Bhuta also sketches a scenario where, "one is alone in the city, you may have come here from another state, seeking opportunities. On the face of it, one may have made it, but if there is a stressor or stressors it may be more acute in the absence of family, friends, or familiar markers of childhood." This particular time frame, where the world is gripped by COVID-19 is challenging, in fact, experts had long warned about not just physical, but mental frailty in this period, "but I want to tell people that this can give you the anonymity they seek in mental health consultations," said Bhuta. "Today, there are avenues like video consultations, as people are still fearful of being seen or spotted going to a mental health clinic. They could look at that for instance, the important message is seeking intervention," she finished.

Mumbai's consultant psychiatrist Dr Pradnya Diwan opined, "People are clinically depressed for different reasons. They may be painting a happy picture but that can be a camouflage for hidden stressors. Even within you, if you feel there is a very marked change in personality, or as a friend you see someone change hugely, it may be time to press them to seek intervention." The doctor added, "Friends and relatives are important, they may provide support but that is at an emotional level. They may also not be able to see the case with the professional detachment which is vital. Many people may need help from trained people, professionals. Once you do so, express yourself openly." She emphasised that there is just so much the well meaning individual can do. Taking it beyond, meaning intervention, and even if needed, medication, may be just what the doctor ordered.

