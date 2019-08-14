Rendezvous with Ranveer Singh

bollywood

Ranveer Singh to share his success story with fans in Birmingham event

Over the past two months, Ranveer Singh has been stationed in the UK, shooting for his ambitious sports drama '83. Given the massive popularity he enjoys in the country, the actor has decided to host a special evening that will enable him to interact with his legion of fans. mid-day has learnt that Singh will headline the event, An Evening With Ranveer Singh, that will be held at the Arena stadium in Birmingham on September 1. Through an impromptu interview, the star will share his journey from being a Bandra boy to becoming a global name.

A source reveals, "Only eight years into the business, Ranveer has become one of the biggest stars in Bollywood today. When the event management team approached him with the idea, he was excited to share his story and inspire his fans. Knowing the livewire that Ranveer is, he will surely bring the house down with his gig. The tickets are priced Rs 5,000 onwards, with the VVIP tickets going up to Rs 40,000. The special tickets will also include a meet-and-greet and a photo opportunity with the actor."

