Rennes move to 5th in Ligue 1

Rennes moved past Nantes, who have one game in hand, to fifth place en route to next season's European tournament

Rennes rose to fifth place in Ligue 1 following a 2-0 victory over Bordeaux, while four lower-ranked outfits shared points in their attempt to avoid relegation. Rennes striker Ismaila Sarr was on position to slot home in the 49th minute after Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil blocked Wahbi Khazri's shot onto the post on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Yoann Gourcuff, once seen as a promising star in France, sealed the win for Rennes in the 86th minute, just two minutes after he came off the bench.

Rennes moved past Nantes, who have one game in hand, to fifth place en route to next season's European tournament.

It was a tough battle to avoid relegation for relatively lower-ranked sides, as they were divided by a one-point gap between them.

Sixteenth-ranked Amiens tied 18th-placed Troyes 1-1 at home, as both sides converted a penalty in either half of the match.

Strasbourg, who sat 15th, earned one point apiece with their 17th-ranked opponents Toulouse following a 2-2 draw, where three goals were scored in the final minutes.

Jeremy Blayac put Strasbourg ahead after the restart. After former Arsenal player Yaya Sanogo scored a brace in the 89th and 91st minute, Strasbourg defender Bakary Kone finished a last-gasp equaliser to conclude the breath-taking duel.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates