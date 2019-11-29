Renowned social media influencer Bharat Singh's secret to success decoded

We live in a generation where the teenagers and millennials are making most of their time on social media. Be it for the purpose of chatting, dating or shopping, everything is accessible on the internet. But there are a few people who are making their name on the internet and have made social media a platform to earn money. Bharat Singh is one such person who is gaining popularity among everyone. At the age of 16, when teenagers focused on studies and enjoyed their life carefreely, Bharat utilized his time to learn social media management with completing his studies. His incredible talent and expertise in social media have seen him associate with top bodybuilders, fitness models and political personalities across the globe.

He began his career as a social media manager where he created fan pages of popular fitness models and bodybuilders of the world. To name a few, he has handled social media pages of Calum Von Moger , Sheru Aangrish, Sheru Classic, Olympia India among others. His unique promotional strategy is what makes him distinct from everyone. Besides this, he has also promoted the social media page of Iron Core Fit, one of the leading gyms of India and has worked with Bradley Martyn, Jaco De Bryun, Kaizzad Capadia, Digvijay Singh among other personalities. He has also made promotion strategies for many politicians.

"My whole family supported me especially my dad and mom. They allowed me to do whatever I wanted and never forced me to only focus on studies. I am blessed to have a supportive and caring family", he quoted. Well, it is not easy to manage studies as well as work, but Bharat has kept a perfect balance between the two. His journey to become a social media influencer began at a very early age. Today Bharat Singh is an inspiration for many youngsters and the people he gets inspired from are Sylvester Stallone, Warren Buffet and Sourav Ganguly. "All three inspire me in different ways. Warren Buffet has inspired me for savings and for investments. Sourav Ganguly inspired me with his leadership and Sylvester Stallone made me realize that anything is possible", he said.

Moreover, the 21-year old influencer revealed that believing in yourself is the only mantra towards success. He urges everyone to chase their dreams and follow their passion rather than competing with others. With achieving so much at a very young age, Bharat Singh has a long way to go in his career.

