Renowned Warli artist Jivya Mashe no more

Jivya Soma Mashe popularised the dying art form of Warli painting. Pic/AFP

Noted Warli artist Jivya Soma Mashe, who popularised the tribal art form, died after a prolonged illness in at his home in Dahanu taluka late on Monday night. He was 84.

Mashe had received the Padma Shri in 2011 for his contribution towards Warli painting. He was honoured with the National Award for the Tribal Art in 1976. According to Navnath Zare, Palghar's resident deputy collector, a state funeral was planned for Mashe on Tuesday. He is survived by two sons and a daughter. Both his sons are also Warli artists.

Mashe was known for his creative reinvention of an art form that was disappearing. He significantly contributed to the culture and development of the Warlis, a tribe living predominantly in the mountainous and coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat. His paintings brought alive glimpses of the tribal vision of nature and culture in equilibrium, and for highlighting the contemporary relevance of local forms of knowledge.

Through his works, the Warli art form emerged from its cocooned world to draw global fame and attention. Mashe received international recognition for his work and participated in several exhibitions and festivals across the world.

