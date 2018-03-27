Renuka Shahane clarifies that her birthday is on October 7th and not March 27th

3 Storeys actress Renuka Shahane celebrates her 53rd birthday not today but on October 7th. The actress recently clarified the same online



While the rest of the media celebrated Renuka Shahane's birthday today, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress took to Twitter to clarify that her date of birth has been incorrectly mentioned. The actress tweeted, "@IMDb please note my birth date ð It is 7th of October not 27th March. Could you please rectify that on your site? Thank you (sic).

The Internet Movie Database (IMDB) had listed her birthday as 27th March 1965. She posted a screengrab of her Wikipedia page underlining the date of birth, with the message above asking them to rectify the error.

Renuka Shahane rose to popularity for hosting the 1990s television show Surabhi with Siddharth Kak. She went on to star in several popular television shows in the 90s such as Circus, Sailaab, Imtihaan and many others.

@IMDb please note my birth date ð It is 7th of October not 27th March. Could you please rectify that on your site? Thank you ð pic.twitter.com/4rtUmNvtlD — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 27, 2018

Renuka achieved great success as Salman Khan's on-screen bhabhi in Sooraj Barjatiya's 1994 family entertainer Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Her performance as Pooja Bhabhi in the film earned her plaudits from fans and critics alike and is her most memorable role till date.

Renuka Shahane recently starred in 3 Storeys, which released on March 9th. She played an elderly Goan lady named Flory Mendonsa. The film also starred Sharman Joshi, Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat in pivotal roles. She has received praise for her role.

Renuka is married to fellow actor Ashutosh Rana. They have two sons Sharuyaman and Satyendra. She is the daughter of legendary writer, journalist and theatre critic Shanta Gokhale.

