Renuka Shahane: Mufti's support to separatists killed Thirumani

Renuka Shahane said instead of "hanging her head in shame", Mehbooba Mufti should "hang those behind his death"



Renuka Shahane

Actress Renuka Shahane, who doesn't mince words on the country's socio-political scenario, says Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's support to separatists killed a tourist, R. Thirumani. She said instead of "hanging her head in shame", Mufti should "hang those behind his death".

"All Thirumani wanted was a holiday but the stone pelters of Kashmir killed him. He was only 21. Mehbooba Mufti, no point in hanging your head in shame; hang those behind his death. Your tacit support to these separatists and terrorists is the reason why he lost his life. Sick," Renuka tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Thirumani, from Chennai, was injured when stone pelters attacked a tourist vehicle in Narbal area on the Srinagar-Gulmarg road on Monday. He succumbed to critical injuries in a hospital.

