Renuka Shahane replies to trolls like a boss

Renuka Shahane's reply to a troll calling her a "dam actress" has left the Internet cackling. A day after the actor-director criticised BJP's IT cell and called them the real "tukde tukde" gang, a social media user called her a "dam actress (sic)."

Responding to the tweet, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actress wrote, "Do you mean 'damn'? Dams are built over rivers, to harness electricity. You don't mean I'm a dam, right? Even if I wanted to be, I couldn't. They are non-living things. Damn! Now may I correct your sentence? 'You are just a damn actress,' Yes I am! And I'm damn good (sic)."





Renuka Shahane apt reply. Picture courtesy/Twitter

On the work front, Renuka will direct Kajol with a Netflix movie, Tribhanga, which women-led story that spans across three generations of a family. This film marks the digital debut of Kajol and Renuka will be picking up the directorial baton after a decade. The film also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Talking about working with Kajol in a chat with mid-day, Renuka said that she could not have asked for a better artiste to breathe life into her story. "During the shoot, she told me, 'You have to direct me. If I am not doing something properly, please tell me.' All directors would want to have such freedom."

