If liquor shops can open, why not gyms: Devendra Fadnavis writes to Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to reopen gyms in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In his letter Fadnavis has written, "If you have opened liquor shops, then why shouldn't gyms be allowed to open? It's true that improvement in financial condition of the state is important but it's also true that improving health is more important in these times."



Gyms were shut across various states across India as the COVID-19 cases rapidly increased in the country.



Maharashtra has reported 1,47,820 active COVID-19 cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

