Report injured turtles to forest department urge NGOs

Most turtles washing ashore are injured and need treatment; letting them back into the sea directly not a good idea, conservationists urge

An Olive Ridley was found at the Versova beach on Monday. File pic

With incidents of injured sea turtles washing ashore rising, conservationists have urged people to inform NGOs and the mangroves cell in case they notice injured turtles on beaches instead of directly releasing them back into the sea. A number of them are injured and need care and treatment, they have said.

Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association (WCAWA) has been working towards conservation of turtles by rescuing and treating them at their centre in Dahanu. "If people spot a turtle on the beach, they should report it to us or the forest department and not release the turtle into the sea because they mostly wash ashore when injured. If the injured turtle is released into the sea, it might not survive," said a WCAWA member.

Sea turtles are a crucial part of the marine ecosystem and play a vital role in keeping the oceans clean. WCAWA has also announced that people giving accurate information about turtles who visit shores to lay eggs will be awarded. Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and head of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) Pawan Sharma said that the '1926' Hello Forest helpline number shoulwd be used by people to report injured turtles. "People should not touch the reptile if not trained to handle it and secure it until a rescue team arrives. Help it stay hydrated by keeping a wet cloth over it," he urged.

Rescued turtle released

In a joint operation by the Mangroves Cell and RAWW, a rescued Olive Ridley Sea Turtle was released back into the Arabian Sea on Saturday. The turtle was rescued earlier this week when it was found entangled in ghost nets by fishermen at Sassoon Dock. "It was handed to us for treatment and care in the presence of the Mangrove Cell members. The turtle was treated for its minor injuries, stabilised, fed and kept under observation. It was then declared fit to be released back into the wild by Dr Rina Dev," added Sharma.

