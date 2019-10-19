Reporter fat-shamed on Twitter, she hits back in the classiest way

In today's times, when fat-shaming has sadly become common, Tracy Hinson, a weather reporter, shut down a troll after she was fat-shamed on Twitter for "not wearing clothes that hide the slight bulge in her belly".

In a Twitter post, a user named Mary wrote, “Do you ever watch yourself giving the weather report? Seems that you need a girdle for the stomach overhang which shortens the front of your dress. Today was not the first time I have noticed. Maybe you should wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach.”

Tracy had the most classic comeback. She wrote, “I like my body and that's all that really matters.” She also said she likes her pasta, bread and cheese way too much to obsess about her weight.

Her tweet has gone viral and more than 25,000 users have liked it. It has been retweeted by around 1,500 users. Here's what Tracy said:

Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks. NO I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly. I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters. âÂ¤ï¸Â Tracy #nomorefatshaming pic.twitter.com/awQ0Rh7qMd — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 12, 2019

Tracy garnered a lot of support and praise online for her honest respose. Many also complimented her looks and said, "Great job, Tracy! You go, girl."

