Republic Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood celebrities wish everyone on social media

As the nation celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, big-starry names of Bollywood got high in the spirit of patriotism and extended their warm filled wishes to the citizens.

To begin with, the legendary actor of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, took to Twitter handle and extended the Republic Day wishes to everyone. The Dada Saheb Phalke Award recipient posted a collage picture of him giving a salute. "Gantantra diwas ki Shubhkamnaye (Republic Day Greetings | Jai Hind), the tweet read."

Here it is:

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who never took a step back expressing his love for the country, shared a detailed video of his wishing the countrymen a very happy Republic Day. Alongside a powerful video of him extending the Republic day wishes, the actor tweeted: "My dear people of Bharat. We all wish us all the warmest wishes and felicitations of the Republic Day. Crores of Indians have built this great country together. We will not allow it to be scattered. Bharat Mata Jai. Jai Hind."

Clocking in at two-minutes and one-second, the video has the 64-year-old actor, giving a brief talk on how India fought with the colonisers and the struggle that led us to the place we are now.

Salman Khan shared a video where he was cycling on the streets of Mumbai and wished everyone a Happy Republic Day, take a look:

Keep being fit india ð®ð³ and wish u all a very Happy Republic Day ... pic.twitter.com/UmyywcnDok — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2020

The actor turned politician, Hema Malini, as she celebrates the 'wonderful nation' today, shared a Republic day poster on Twitter. "Happy Republic Day! We celebrate today the unity & integrity of our wonderful nation & pray for peace and patriotism to prevail over everything else JAI HIND," the tweet read.

Happy Republic Day! We celebrate today the unity & integrity of our wonderful nation & pray for peace and patriotism to prevail over everything elseðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/nQVKX0kH1x — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 26, 2020

The evergreen actor Raveena Tandon, hopped on to Instagram, in the early hours of Sunday, to share a patriotism filled wishes on Republic day. She shared a picture of her Wagah trip where she is seen standing amid many army personnel on her either side.

Remembering all the great sacrifiers of our country, the actor wrote: "Happy Republic Day to all of you. May the spirit of India keeps shining in your soul always.. Jai Hind. Ever grateful to those who sacrifice all and swear to protect. Our trip to Wagah. #2020."

The new star of B-Town, Taapsee Pannu, took to her Twitter handle to extend her Republic day wishes to the countrymen. Take a look:

Happy Republic Day my countrymen!

à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤¨à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤² à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¢à¤¼ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂ à¥¤

Jai Hind !#HappyRepublicDay — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 25, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan wrote- Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let's remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. He also shared a picture where he could be seen holding the Tricolour, check it out:

Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let's remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all. pic.twitter.com/d8cXzIhBj1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor also extended her wishes to her fans and followers, have a look:

Happy Republic Day ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 26, 2020

John Abraham shared a music video by Isheeta Ganguly, Bande Mataram featuring the actor himself:

Happy Republic Day !! https://t.co/bICvDmRPlp — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 26, 2020

Madhuri Dixit Nene had a message for all of us in Hindi, here it is:

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha wrote- Happy Republic Day to all lovers, well wishers & supporters of India. While also wishing Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi hope, wish & pray that the unrest / situation improves & peace returns in the country & prosperity builds up in the larger interest of our people and nation. May good:>

Happy Republic Day to all lovers, well wishers & supporters of India. While also wishing Hon'ble PM #NarendraModi hope, wish & pray that the unrest / situation improves & peace returns in the country & prosperity builds up in the larger interest of our people and nation. May good pic.twitter.com/HvOdIGtD7J — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 26, 2020

The man who is known for his patriotic films like Border, Gadar, Indian, and Maa Tujhe Salaam, Sunny Deol, also extended his wishes, take a look:

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself and wished everyone in Hindi and his post is all heart, check it out:

Yami Gautam wrote- Happy Republic Day my fellow countrymen! This day, this status was achieved after unmatched sacrifices! We all must remember, respect & uphold that sentiment! Jai Hind:

Happy Republic Day my fellow countrymen ! This day ,this status was achieved after unmatched sacrifices ! We all must remember , respect & uphold that sentiment ! Jai Hind ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #HappyRepublicDay — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 26, 2020

Kajol had the most interesting post of them all, the actress wrote- The difference between what our parents think of freedom versus us is that they fought too damn hard for their freedom. They will not give it up for someone else's idea of what difference means:

The difference between what our parents think of freedom versus us is that they fought too damn hard for their freedom. They will not give it up for someone else's idea of what difference means. #republicday #mindsmatter #appreciateourdifferences #freedomtobe — Kajol (@itsKajolD) January 26, 2020

Preity Zinta shared a picture of the Republic Day parade and wrote- It doesn't matter which part of the world I'm in, my heart always fills with pride looking at the republic day parade. I'd like to wish all Indians a very happy republic day & hope that all of us can come together as one & put India first now & always:

It doesn't matter which part of the world I'm in, my heart always fills with pride looking at the republic day parade.I'd like to wish all Indians a very happy republic dayðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³& hope that all of us can come together as one & put India first now & alwaysðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #JaiHind #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/2US0HJCTND — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 26, 2020

Varun Dhawan could be seen running on the beach with the tricolour and was all smiles and proud to be an Indian, take a look at his picture:

Kiara Advani didn't only share a lovely picture of herself but also a note that we all must read, take a look:

Moving to Instagram, the first in line is Sara Ali Khan, who was dressed in the traditional attire of the Indian Tricolour and also holding the Indian Flag, take a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote- Let equality triumph, let's make this year all about spreading, sharing, and receiving love!:

The second most interesting wish came from Vicky Kaushal, who shared a video where he could be seen playing cricket with his friends in the society he grew up in. Take a look:

The day will be marked with celebrations all across the country. On 26 January 1950, India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution.

