Republic Day getaway: Weekend farm fun at Palghar

This Republic Day getaway offers an educational family experience on a farm, for kids and parents

A tractor ride is part of the itinerary

This weekend, take a break from city life and sign up for a farm family retreat that promises to give you an activity-happy time. The trip will introduce you to the basics of organic farming, take you around plantations and give you an overall idea of life on a farm.



A tour around the farms in Wada

The retreat has a two-pronged approach: to introduce kids to the outdoors and adults to organic farming. "Mumbaikars are cut off from understanding about how a farm works and how the food that we eat is grown, which is an important aspect to be made aware of. We hope to bridge this gap as people experience nature and learn farming techniques as well. Families usually head to a retreat or a resort, but not a farm stay. We also want people to get their hands dirty," says Sharad Shah of Carvan Trips.



A campfire night

Firstly, participants get to pitch their own tents; this will be followed by visits to a few farms nearby, where they will be accompanied by an expert. They will learn all about saplings and how to graft at the indoor farm or greenhouse, and about the plant being transferred to a plot of land, along with irrigation techniques. Next up, there will be a farm visit to pick chickoos. To add to the authenticity of the experience, a tractor ride is being organised to the farm. There will be a campfire at night. And in the morning, while adults can head to the farms and grab fresh produce for home, kids can attend the Warli painting workshop.

The trip is open to all age groups, but children above the age of five are preferred, given the activities at hand. There are also dorms available for those who are not keen to camp out.

ON: January 26, 3 pm to January 27, 2 pm

AT: Wada-Palghar.

CALL: 8976949403

COST: Rs 2,500 (adult) and Rs 1,500 (below 10 years)

