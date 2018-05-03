Republicans beat MBPT to win Remedian rink hockey

Bombay Republicans beat Mumbai Port Trust to win the floodlit five-a-side Remedian rink hockey tournament at the Our Lady of Remedy school ground in Poisar, Kandivli recently



The victorious Bombay Republicans team at Poisar, Kandivli

Bombay Republicans beat Mumbai Port Trust to win the floodlit five-a-side Remedian rink hockey tournament at the Our Lady of Remedy school ground in Poisar, Kandivli recently.

In a keenly contested and fast-paced final, Republicans beat MBPT 2-1. Moses Pullanthara and Bhim Batala got the goals for Republicans, while Ravi Panchal pulled one back for MBPT. Pullanthara was adjudged Man of the Match and his teammate Nikhil Pardeshi was named Best Player of the Tournament. Republicans received a cash award of Rs 10,000, while MBPT received Rs 7000 for their effort.

