Republicans, Trump voters finally accept Biden victory

Robert Reed says he will always believe the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump. The retired police officer-turned-construction worker believes fraud marred the vote, no matter how many courts rejected that claim. Still, a day after the Electoral College made Joe Biden's win official, the ardent Trump supporter from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was ready to move on. "I think it's pretty much over," Reed said of Trump's ongoing quest to overturn the poll results. "I trust the Electoral College."

Scott Adams, a retiree and Trump voter from Delaware, said he accepts Biden's victory — but "with reservations." But Adams doesn't think the poll was rigged enough to change the outcome, even if he believes it was "rigged enough that it should be questioned more." He'd like to see more investigations.

For weeks, Trump has been on a mission to convince his loyal base that his victory was stolen and the contest was rigged. With help from conservative media, polls show he's had considerable success. But now that the Electoral College has formalised Biden's win and top Republicans, including Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, are finally acknowledging Biden as president-elect, many Trump voters across the country seem to be doing the same. McConnell congratulated Biden as president-elect. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was to meet with his likely successor, Antony Blinken.

