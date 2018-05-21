Republicans win St Peter's hockey title

Bombay Republicans fought hard to beat Indian Navy 3-2 in a closely contested men's final of the St Peter's Youth Centre annual hockey tournament



Bombay Republicans fought hard to beat Indian Navy 3-2 in a closely contested men's final of the St Peter's Youth Centre annual hockey tournament for the Late Raphal Donald Trophy played under floodlights at the Fr Donnelly Sports Complex artificial turf at St Stanislaus, Bandra.

Republicans scored their goals through Gaurav Nimbolkar, Venkatesh Devkar and Vinay Walmiki while a fitter Indian Navy outfit saw Dayanand Shetty score both goals. Republicans received a cash prize of R50,000, while Indian Navy were awarded Rs 25000. In the inter-school final for boys, St Stanislaus beat Don Bosco Matunga 3-2 via tie-breaker.

In the girls' final, St Joseph's (Bandra) beat Duruelo Convent (Bandra) 2-1. Cheryl Gouria and Amanda D'Souza scored forSt Joseph's, while Aishwarya Dubey got the lone goal for Duruelo.

