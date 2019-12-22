Rescue migrant ship saves 162 from drowning in the Mediterranean

The rescue was conducted after eight hours of searching

Rome: The humanitarian ship Ocean Viking reported on Saturday that it has rescued 50 migrants who were crammed into a wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea, adding to another 112 rescued from a deflating rubber vessel a day earlier.

"Last night #OceanViking performed a second critical rescue after 8 hrs of searching. Fifty people, including 10 children & a baby, were on an overcrowded wooden boat in dire weather conditions in the Maltese search & rescue region," the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the NGO that operates the ship along with SOS Mediterranee, said in a tweet.

"All are now safe on board," it added. On Friday, the boat rescued the 112 people who were travelling in an inflatable rubber boat 34 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, in that country's search and rescue zone.

"The teams operating the rescue could hear babies crying and most of the people were very agitated," Ocean Viking's search and rescue coordinator Nicola Stalla said.

Among those on board were 24 women, three of whom were pregnant, and 38 children, the youngest being three months old, the organisations reported on their Twitter accounts.

