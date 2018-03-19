Rescue of labourers trapped under building debris underway in Bulandshahr

The incident took place in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr



Representation pic

Rescue operations are underway after several labourers got trapped after the ceiling of an under construction building fell on them in Bulandshahr on Saturday. Six injured labourers have been rescued by far, the sources said.

The incident took place in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr. Currently, rescue operations are underway to find out if more labourers are trapped under the rubbles.

