Rescued bear cub finds new home at Arunachal zoo

A Himalayan black bear cub, rescued two months ago by a conservationist fron Tirap district near the India-Myanmar border, has been successfully translocated to a zoo in Changlang district of the state.

The one-year-old cub was handed over to the zoo authorities on March 20, an official report said here yesterday. The "orphaned" cub was rescued by Yangwok Hodong of Lazu area of Tirap district in January. He fed the cub and looked after it for two months before handing it over to the range officer of Lazu Forest Range, Hangpong Tesia, recently, the report stated.

The bear cub was fondly called as 'Ollo' by the villagers in Tirap district. DFO Bitem Darang has appreciated Hodong for his efforts to rescue the bear, the report said, adding that the administration at the zoo has assured to take proper care of the cub.

