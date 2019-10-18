Rescuers carry 190-pound dog down mountain trail, win praises

Salt Lake City (USA):A video of authorities in Utah rescuing a Mastiff dog who was injured during a hike in the mountains in the Salt Lake City area has been making rounds on social media. The video was posted on the Facebook page of the Salt Lake City County Sherrif’s Search And Rescue team where the 3-year-old dog named Floyd, that weighed 190 pounds, was being carried down the mountains in a separate stretcher along with his owner.

In a separate post, the team also posted photos of the rescue that took place on Sunday which has recieved over 4,800 likes 1,700 shares. According to the Facebook post, Floyd and his owner were stuck at a point and they had to be rescued before the weather got colder by night. "Salt Lake County Search and Rescue members went into action and headed up the trail to make sure Floyd could get off the mountain with his human before it got too cold. Floyd was packaged in a litter and carried down the mountain," the post read. While the pooch was being taken down, the post described it as "happy to be assisted."

A comment by the sister of the pooch's owner Amy Sandowal, it was known that he was with Floyd the whole time. Sandowal, who was with them in the trail with a few more people, said that some of them had to go down the trail as a 10-year-old child was hiking with them and they took a wrong turn while descending and reached at a "very tricky slope." She also said a vet had examined Floyd who was found to be in "very bad shape" while he was being rescued. "Poor dog just couldn’t take any more after that. Thanks to all the nice hikers who offered us more water," Sandowal wrote further.

The comments received on the video and post lauded the rescue team and sent their best wishes to the dog. One user said, "So glad there's a happy ending, much love & thanks to the rescuers. And especially all those helping on their way down the mountain & calling in for Floyd & his human (sic)."

Another user said she was glad the pooch was rescued. "My goodness, it was all over the news. I'm just so glad he was able to be rescued. Those mountains can be treacherous in the fall and wintertime," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates