Reserve Bank of India to aid Nashik's Shirdi Temple to solve small change problem

According to a top official, the Reserve Bank of India will intervene to resolve the big problem of small change plaguing the famed Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust of Nashik, Maharashtra

According to a top official, the Reserve Bank of India may intervene in order to resolve the huge problem of small change plaguing the famed Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Nashik. The Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra, which is considered as one of the richest temples in the country as a huge problem to solve. The temple receives an abundance of donations from its patrons which have now become a problem for the temple trust.

According to the temple trust, the temple receives Rs 14 lakh every week in coins and they are clueless about what to do with it since the banks have refused to accept them due to lack of space.

Shirdi is one of the important pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra dedicated to spiritual leader Sai Baba. Devotees from all over India and the globe visit this temple throughout the year, with many dropping coins in the donation boxes at the temple.

Deepak Muglikar, CEO of the Shri Saibaba Sansthani Trust stated, "We count our donations twice a week and we receive around 2 crore each time. Around Rs 7 lakh each time is in the form of coins and banks have refused to accept this entire amount." Mr. Muglikar also added that the trust has even offered to provide banks with space to store the coin.

