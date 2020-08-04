Residents lock cremation ground, prevent COVID-19 victim's last rites

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In an untoward incident that took place in Punjab's Ludhiana, residents of Salem Tabri locked the gates of the cremation ground in order to prevent the last rites of a COVID-19 patient. Citing fear of contracting the infection, the residents denied a dignified farewell to a 70-year-old man, who died of coronavirus.

According to police sources, the deceased COVID-19 patient had retired as a driver from the municipal corporation and was a resident of Salem Tabri. It was only when the police intervened that the deceased was cremated, reports Hindustan Times.

As per police officials, a health department team along with the deceased's son had arrived at the Salem Tabri cremation ground. When the ambulance arrived with the deceased COVID-19 patient's body, the residents gathered and stopped the vehicle from entering the premises.

ADCP (City 1) Deepak Pareek said, "The Salem Tabri SHO rushed to the spot. He counselled the residents and the deceased was cremated."

Commenting on the unfortunate incident, the deceased's son said, "The virus has brought out the worst side of humanity, as due to the fear of infection, people do not even allow the dead to rest."

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Madan Lal Bagga said the area is densely populated and the cremation ground is small. "Residents are cautious due to the rising number of cases and want the dead to be cremated at a less congested place," Bagga, who is also the chairman of the Shamshan Ghat Committee, added.

