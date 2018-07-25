Resistance proper response to US policies: Hassan Rouhani

He lashed out at the recent comments by the US officials against Iran as "baseless and unfounded", saying that their "hollow threats" do not even warrant a response

Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that resistance is the most powerful response to the US' anti-Iran policies.

"The Iranian nation has from the start stood up to the American rulers' intransigence, misconduct and breach of promises in all areas, and has chosen to follow the path of resistance," Xinhua quoted Rouhani as saying to Press TV.

He lashed out at the recent comments by the US officials against Iran as "baseless and unfounded", saying that their "hollow threats" do not even warrant a response.

On Sunday, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a gathering of Iranian-American in California that "the level of corruption and wealth among Iranian leaders shows that Iran is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government".

Following US President Donald Trump's decision to quit the historic Iran nuclear pact on May 8, the US vowed to re-impose sanctions lifted under the accord against Iran and inflict punishments on nations that have business links with the Islamic country.

The White House has announced that it would bring Iran's oil sales down to "zero".

Rouhani said Iran has undertaken legal international efforts to confront the US' misdeeds.

He said the proceedings have yielded their "first success" with the International Court of Justice telling the United States that it was not allowed to take any action that would influence the tribunal's potential rulings before "Iran's complaint is addressed".

"This is a warning to the United States by the world's most senior legal authority," he said.

"Today, an absolute majority of world states condemn or view US actions as wrong," said the President, describing it as proof that the Iranian nation's resistance has been fruitful.

