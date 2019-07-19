Resolution for setting up National Farmers' Commission gets support in Rajya Sabha

national

The resolution also urged the government to ensure that crops are not purchased or sold at prices lower than the Minimum Support Price announced by the government and penal action is taken against the violations

Representation Image

A private member resolution seeking to set up a National Farmers' Commission with Constitutional status and to deal with farmers' issues received support from members across political lines in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Moving the resolution, BJP's Vijay Pal Singh Tomar said India is primarily an agrarian-based economy with more than 55 percent population engaged in farming.

"Since long the farmers of the country have been exploited in many ways. The present Union government has initiated various measures for the welfare of farmers but despite that farmers are facing a lot of challenges in their day to day lives," he said.

He said if appropriate steps are taken to prevent farmers' suicide in India then precious lives could be saved and also further development in the agriculture sector can be ensured.

The resolution moved by Tomar calls for setting up a Rashtriya Kisan Aayog (National Farmers' Commission) with constitutional status, to resolve problems being faced by farmers.

It also seeks to educate farmers about all the latest technologies and techniques to make the process of agriculture simple and fast, ensure proper implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme and to provide internet and wi-fi facility for all government services at village/Gram Panchayat level to help the farmers to gain the latest information of the world.

The resolution also urged the government to ensure that crops are not purchased or sold at prices lower than the Minimum Support Price announced by the government and penal action is taken against the violations.

It also seeks hike in funds provided to the farmers as Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per year and Bharat Ratna for farmers for their contribution to the society.

The resolution was supported by Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and other party members. However, the resolution could not be adopted as its mover Tomar withdrew it after a request from the Chair.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates